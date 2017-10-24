Liverpool Outcast Danny Ings Set to be Rescued by Crystal Palace in January

Crystal Palace could save England striker Danny Ings from his torrid time at Liverpool with a potential move in the January transfer window looking more and more likely.

Roy Hodgson's side have been infamously dire in front of goal this term, scoring just twice in the league this season (one of which came from an opposing player), and according to 101 Great Goals, Ings could be the man to bolster the former England manager's attacking options.

Palace striker Christian Benteke - who is out injured until mid November, leaving Palace without a recognised striker - made the same move from Liverpool last summer and could form an exciting partnership up top alongside Ings.

Ings has made just one substitute appearance for Jurgen Klopp this term, and appears to be deemed surplus to requirements behind Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and Dominic Solanke.

#LFC are delighted to announce that a deal has been agreed to sign striker Danny Ings, subject to a medical. pic.twitter.com/REoM9qGi9F — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 8, 2015

The 25-year-old Englishman arrived on Merseyside with high hopes in 2015 after racking up an impressive 14 goals in Burnley's debut season in the Premier League.





However, his stint at the club has been marred by long-term injuries leaving him on the sidelines fighting for match fitness and a chance in the first team.

The move could also see Ings leave on a similar loan deal to fellow striker Divock Origi, who left for a more regular place at Wolfsburg this summer, a temporary move which could work wonders to get his stagnated career back on track.

Ings made his England debut for Roy Hodgson in 2015 and the pair could be reunited at Selhurst Park.