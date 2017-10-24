Manchester United Legend Reveals Interest in Both Toffees & Leicester Managerial Roles

By 90Min
October 24, 2017

Ryan Giggs has expressed his interest in becoming the new manager of Everton and Leicester City, following the departures of Ronald Koeman and Craig Shakespeare.

The Manchester United legend told Sky Sports that taking over the Toffees or Foxes would certainly appeal to him as he looks to begin his managerial journey.

However, Sky Sports pundit and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has opined that Giggs would "not be in the running" for the Everton hotseat due to the fact that he has no managerial experience, let alone at the top level.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Koeman and Shakespeare have been let go by the Blues and Leicester over the past week and, even though both Premier League clubs are on the lookout for experienced campaigners to take over, Giggs revealed that he would be interested in heading to Goodison Park or the King Power stadium.

He said: "I think you look at those two teams, Leicester being champions two seasons ago, Everton being a fantastic club with a fantastic history, for me these are clubs I would be interested in.

"However, there are a lot of coaches out there who would be interested in those positions. I've said all along that I'd be open to clubs which share the ambitions of myself. I want to improve clubs and improve players, to enjoy working for them and for players to enjoy the challenge.

"There are clubs in the Premier League which would be good jobs but also in the Championship and League One. It's more about the philosophy for me than the stature of the club."

Even though Giggs tempered his own expectations, he was immediately ruled out of being handed the reins at Everton by Carragher, who insisted that Farhad Moshiri and Bill Kenwright would employ someone of a greater calibre to get the Toffees back on track.

He said: "I don't think Ryan Giggs would be in the running for the Everton job.

"No disrespect; he wants to get into management, and credit to him, he has had an apprenticeship at Manchester United under some great managers, but I don't think he would be in the running for Everton."

