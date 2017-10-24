NASL Filing Alleges SUM Tried to Buy New York Cosmos to Eliminate Club

The NASL is hoping to secure an injunction that would allow the league to operate next year despite U.S. Soccer stripping its second-division sanctioning.

By Brian Straus
October 24, 2017

As part of its effort to establish a pattern of anti-competitive behavior by the U.S. Soccer Federation, MLS and Soccer United Marketing, their $2 billion marketing arm, the NASL late Monday night alleged that SUM tried to buy the New York Cosmos last December “with the intent to terminate the franchise and eliminate the organization as a competitor.”

That claim was made in a filing by current Cosmos owner Rocco Commisso, a cable TV magnate who’s now helping to fund the NASL’s antitrust lawsuit against U.S. Soccer. The NASL is seeking an injunction that would prohibit the federation from stripping the league’s second-division sanction, thereby allowing it to operate next year. The injunction hearing is scheduled for Oct 31. at the U.S. District Court in Brooklyn. Commisso’s declaration was part of the NASL’s filing in advance of that hearing.

Commisso testified that SUM, a partnership between MLS and the USSF, offered $5 million for the Cosmos to former club chairman Seamus O’Brien. A term sheet, sent in an email from New York City FC president Jon Patricof, outlined the transfer of the Cosmos intellectual property and assets and indicated that, “To avoid consumer confusion in the marketplace, for a period of ten (10) years following the closing, New York Cosmos LLC and its owners shall not own or operate a soccer team in the New York metropolitan area under any name.”

The email was dated December 15, 2016. That morning, O’Brien reportedly was ready to accept another offer for his club from GF Capital Management, a New York private equity firm. The Cosmos had lost some $30 million and already had furloughed players and staff. GFCM didn’t intend to field a team. SUM’s intentions are unclear, at least based on the Patricof email. But Commisso’s quickly became apparent. Through intermediaries, he contacted O’Brien on the night of the 14th and the next day, they met for more than 12 hours in order to close the deal and keep the Cosmos on the field.

Had the Cosmos gone under, the NASL almost certainly would’ve followed. Commisso’s arrival spurred remaining owners to keep the Jacksonville Armada afloat until Robert Palmer bought the club this summer, allowing the NASL to play the 2017 season with provisional D2 sanctioning.

Soccer
Answers to 5 Key Questions in NASL's Lawsuit vs. U.S. Soccer

That sanctioning was stripped for 2018 in September, however, prompting the lawsuit. The eight-team NASL also claimed in Monday’s filing that it has commitments from six new clubs to join next year and an additional two for 2019—as long as D2 sanctioning is maintained. The cities and ownership groups were redacted from the filing, but Detroit, Atlanta and New Orleans are thought to be among the potential expansion markets. Commisso, Palmer and Miami FC owner Riccardo Silva likely will help buttress those new teams in order to keep the league in business.

There doesn’t appear to be anything illegal about the SUM offer. O'Brien wanted out, and it's possible MLS or SUM could've revived the brand. But the NASL hopes to establish at next week’s hearing that there’s a pattern of behavior resulting from the partnership between MLS and the USSF that unfairly limits and inhibits competition. If that's enough to secure the injunction, the NASL can move forward with its 2018 season while waiting for more evidence to come to light during the case's discovery phase.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters