PHOTO: Philippe Coutinho's Agent Spotted With PSG Sporting Director

Liverpool attacker Philippe Coutinho was a target for Barcelona throughout the summer transfer window, but the Spanish giants failed in their attempts to bring him to La Liga despite several bids.

After losing their gem of a forward in Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, Barca were desperate for a replacement, eyeing both Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele as talents who could come in to help fill the void. And having succeeded on the Dembele front, their joy was short-lived, as the French youngster found himself nursing a major injury quite early in the campaign.

It's certainly looking like PSG are out to frustrate Barca once more, having set their sights on Coutinho themselves.

Earlier reports suggested as much, also claiming that the Brazilian was more keen to move to Spain. But more recently, outlets have reported that the French club have asked Coutinho's agent, Kia Joorabchian, to stay away from Barcelona.

To make matters worse, Joorabchian was photographed meeting with PSG sporting director Antero Henrique.

Barca are still very much after Coutinho, and should cast their net again in January, but it appears that things will be much harder with PSG now in the mix.

The French side already boast a very formidable attacking trio in Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani. So throwing Coutinho in there would really spell trouble for the rest of Europe.