PHOTO: Rangers Star Fábio Cardoso Shows Off Brutal Broken Nose After Clash With Motherwell Striker

By 90Min
October 24, 2017

Rangers defender Fábio Cardoso has taken to social media to show off the gruesome injury he picked up after tussling with Motherwell striker Ryan Bowman in Sunday's League Cup Semi-Final clash. 

Cardoso was spotted during the match with blood pouring from his nose, after Bowman was seen to have elbowed the Portuguese player twice in the face during tussles.

Posting on his Twitter page, via The Sun, the 23-year-old shocked fans with the gruesome picture, showing his bloodied nose to have swollen considerably following the clash.

Cardoso has been in the wars for the Gers in the League Cup, having had to have four stitches in his chin following a clash during their quarter final victory over Queen's Park. 

The defender will be disappointed that his battle scars will have been in vein, given that his side crashed out of the cup thanks to two Louis Moult strikes in the loss to Motherwell.

While Rangers may have been knocked out of the cup, they will be cheered by their domestic form, which sees them currently sitting in third place in the league. 

The Gers have successfully completed the long-road back to top flight football after relegated to the Third Division in 2012, following liquidation after the club found itself in financial ruin.

