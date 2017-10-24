PHOTOS: Nike Honour FIFA Best Player Winners Cristiano Ronaldo & Lieke Martens With Special Boots

Nike have honoured FIFA Best Player winners Cristiano Ronaldo and Lieke Martens with special boots as a tribute to each being named the top player in the world at Monday's annual FIFA Best Football Awards at the gala in London.

La Liga and Champions League winner Ronaldo collected the FIFA Best Men's Player prize for the second year running, with Nike creating the Mercurial CR7 Melhor to mark his achievement.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Melhor is the Portuguese word for 'best' and the boot adds what are described as 'premium touches' to Ronaldo's existing 'Chapter 5' Nike collection.

The CR7 logo features on the side of the boot in a platinum finish, while there is also a chrome finish to the sole. Both colours are intended to pay homage to his latest individual gong.

Image by Jamie Spencer

The unmistakable and iconic Nike swoosh on each boot features 3D reflective technology that ensures it will shine brightly under lights.

Martens' FIFA Best Women's Player award recognises her rise to the summit of the game, both at club level for Barcelona and international level for the Netherlands.

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

The 24-year-old forward was voted Player of the Tournament at Euro 2017 during the summer, scoring three goals as the Dutch team won their first major international competition.

Her special Nike Mercurial boots have been coloured blue and orange to represent the colours of the Oranje Leeuwinnen (Orange Lionesses). The Dutch lion logo also features on the heel.

Image by Jamie Spencer

'LIEKE' also replaces the word 'NIKE' on the instep of each boot.