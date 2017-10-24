RB Leipzig Sporting Director Claims Liverpool-Bound Naby Keita 'One of the Best' He's Worked With

By 90Min
October 24, 2017

Liverpool are getting "one of the best" players of the past 20 years in Naby Keita, according to RB Leipzig's sporting director.

Ralf Rangnick, who has worked in German football for over 30 years, told German news outlet Kicker that the Reds had acquired a truly tremendous player ahead of officially capturing him next summer.

Leipzig evenutally agreed to sell Keita to Liverpool in a deal worth around €60m after the Premier League club had chased him all summer long, and the midfielder will move to Anfield once the 2017/18 season ends.

Ronny Hartmann/GettyImages

And Rangnick, who has worked with other current Liverpool stars such as Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in Germany, expects the 22-year-old to pull up trees in England's top flight due to his remarkable talent.

He said: "He's one of the best I've worked with in 20 years of professional football. I'd also prefer, 10 times, that we'd kept him for another five years - but we are just not able to pay salaries in excess of €10m."

Keita only joined Leipzig from fellow Red Bull-backed outfit Salzburg in July 2016, but has made a name for himself in the Bundesliga with a series of stand out performances for last season's runners-up.

The Guinea international has bagged 10 goals and nine assists in 41 games for Leipzig - including two and one respectively in nine appearances this term - and his performances led to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp becoming interested in his services.

A summer long pursuit begun in earnest but, despite three big offers, the Reds were continuously rebuffed in their advances for Keita's signature.

After seemingly ending their interest in Keita, however, Liverpool managed to thrash out a deal with Leipzig to buy the former FC Istres starlet and he will now become the Reds' newest record signing when he moves to Merseyside next July.

