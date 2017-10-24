Report Names Burnley's Sean Dyche as Clear Front Runner to Take Vacant Everton Job

A number of names have been put forward as potential replacements for the recently sacked Ronald Koeman at Everton. However, among the plethora of candidates Burnley boss Sean Dyche has emerged as the favourite to take the job at Goodison Park.

Koeman was sacked after just 16 months and one full season at Everton. Two wins in nine league games, including the most recent 5-2 defeat to Arsenal last weekend, was enough to end Koeman's career at the Toffees. Everton spent £140m in the summer, but so far key new players have failed to deliver.

A number of big names have been linked to the Everton job. Thomas Tuchel and Carlo Ancelotti are out of jobs in Germany, and former Premier League stars Phil Neville and Ryan Giggs have expressed interest in the role.

However, the Daily Mail are reporting that the overwhelming favourite to take the job is Burnley manager Sean Dyche. The 46-year-old responded to the speculation at FIFA's The Best Awards ceremony in London.

Dyche said: "It's very flattering, I've been linked with other situations before. I just keep getting on with my job until things change. It's out of my hands, I'm just getting on with what I do."





Dyche's Burnley side up to eighth in the Premier League table, level on points with Liverpool. Wins against Everton and Chelsea this season, as well as draws against Tottenham and Liverpool, have made Dyche a manager in demand for clubs with vacant managerial positions.

Dyche has already been linked with Leicester after the sacking of Craig Shakespeare, and was also reported to be in the running for the Crystal Palace job earlier in the season.