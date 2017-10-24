Manchester United recovered from their apparent dip in form on Tuesday evening with a convincing 2-0 win over Swansea in the Carabao Cup, sending them through to the quarterfinals.

Both managers opted for largely second string outfits, with Paul Clement making eight changes as the Swans' Premier League form appears to take priority whilst Jose Mourinho made seven himself, proving the Red Devils' impressive squad depth.

Manchester United started the game as dominantly as expected and it took just 21 minutes before Marcus Rashford's delightful flick sent Jesse Lingard through on goal, and he slotted calmly past the onrushing Kris Nordfelt - the two young Mancunians showcasing the fantastic interplay they learned in the United academy.

Swansea almost fashioned a curious equaliser nine minutes later as Daley Blind's headed clearance cannoned off Oliver McBurnie's midrift but the ball bounced just past the wrong side of the post.

It was Victor Lindelof's mistake on Saturday that gifted Huddersfield their second goal and the centre back didn't appear anymore convincing tonight, with two mistakes in the first half leading to Swansea attacks which would have been punished by better sides.

Martin Olsson was forced off in the 38th minute after pulling up with a hamstring injury, and the Swede was replaced by regular starting full back Kyle Naughton, meaning Angel Rangel shifted to an unfamiliar centre back role.

The first half concluded with neither team fashioning any real clear cut chances apart from Lingard's fine finish, with the vastly changed sides seeming to lack fluidity and any real togetherness.

The second half remained dull until the 59th minute when Lingard was dancing again celebrating his second goal of the game after fantastically heading Matteo Darmian's cross into the back of the net with a clever late run into the box.

Lingard then almost had his hat-trick four minutes later but dragged his shot wide across the face of goal.

A defensive mix-up by the Swans from a corner almost lead to United's third as Chris Smalling headed the ball into the ground and Nordfelt appearing to comically catch McBurnie's head rather than the ball, with Axel Tuanzebe then blasting the ball over the crossbar on the rebound.

Sergio Romero was forced into a rare save in the 75th minute as he palmed substitute Tammy Abraham's curling effort over the crossbar, and was again called into action with a brilliant reflex save from a corner in the final minute, but the Argentine had very little to do all game with Swansea offering nothing going forward.

Manchester United progressed through from the round of 16 as they aim to retain their trophy, with the quarterfinal draw taking place on Thursday.