Manchester United travel to Liberty Stadium on Tuesday to face Swansea City in a Carabao Cup round of 16 match.

United will look to put their disappointing weekend loss to Huddersfield Town behind them on Tuesday as they look to advance in the Carabao Cup. The Red Devils defeated Southampton 3-2 in last year's cup, winning the title in February.

Swansea City have struggled in the Premier League thus far, winning just two out of their first nine matches. In their last league match, Paul Clement's side was defeated by Leicester City 2-1.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN 3

Live Stream: WatchESPN