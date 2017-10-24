Rosario Central's Fernando Tobio received his marching orders only nine seconds into his side's match against Godoy Cruz on Monday evening - leaving his teammates having to manage with only ten men for almost the entirety of their Copa Argentina quarter final.

Argentina is known for its feisty attitude towards the beautiful game, being heralded as one of the most vicious locations for professional football - and the reputation continues to grow, as Tobio managed only one (dreadful) touch before he was shown red.

As is visible from the video, the experienced centre half shouldn't have had too much trouble with the rogue ball he received in the opening stages of the match.

However, the pressure from Godoy Cruz striker Santiago Garcia proved too much for Tobio, whose clearance flew straight into the oncoming attacker. Without any option other than letting the forward through or cutting him down, the 28-year-old opted for the latter; scissoring his opponent as the last man and bringing him to ground after only nine seconds.

1' Expulsado Fernando Tobio en la primera jugada del partido, tras derribar a García que se iba solo ante el arquero. — Rosario Central (@CARCoficial) October 23, 2017

Tobio even had the cheek to claim he got the ball after nailing Garcia from just outside his own box. Obviously, having given the foul, the referee had no option but to show the defender a straight red - ruining the visitors' chances at coming away from the game with a win.

...Or not. In fact, the ten-man side actually finished the match with a 3-2 victory; proving their steel despite being one down. That is, they were a player light until the 73rd minute, when Godoy Cruz's Guillermo Fernandez was also sent for an early bath.