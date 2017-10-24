VIDEO: Brazil Legend Pele Reveals Why He Thinks Ronaldo Has Nothing on Messi Following FIFA Awards

Brazilian football legend Pele has given his own opinion regarding the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate - admitting that while both players are 'fantastic', Messi takes the number one spot between the two.

Monday evening saw Ronaldo take the crown for Best FIFA Men's Player for 2017 ahead of Messi; both players having enjoyed a typically impressive year of football respectively.

But now, Pele (who is often referred to as the greatest footballer of all time) has shed his thoughts on the matter:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is excellent, but he is a scorer, is a forward." Pele told Jermaine Jenas in an interview with Dugout.

"Messi, he scores goals okay but he is more for the organised team.

"Then I say okay, both are fantastic, but you can not compare."

Pele, who scored over 1200 goals in his playing career between 1956 and 1977, also won the FIFA World Cup on three separate occasions - the most of any player ever. With a seriously impressive string of other statistics and records under his belt, the now 77-year-old may well be one of the most qualified people on the planet to give their opinion.

"You have Ronaldo to a Ronaldinho, it was almost the same style; but it's a different style.

"To me, over the last 15 years, no doubt Messi is the best player."

While Ronaldo will currently be revelling in his latest individual award, Messi can rest easy knowing that his Barcelona side are five points clear of the 32-year-old's Real Madrid in La Liga. While there is still a long way to go until the end of the season, Los Blancos have a lot to do if they want to retain their domestic title.