VIDEO: Brondby Fans Go the Extra Mile by Turning Up to Danish Superliga Match on Boat

Brondby fans may well be the most extra group of football supporters on the planet after travelling to Sunday's Danish Superliga encounter with FC Helsingor via boat.

Yes. A boat. Apparently, a 48 minute drive to the north of the country is a bit too easy for the eccentric ultras that like to throw dead rats at their opposition's players. Instead, the Brondby faithful decided to mix their weekend up by taking a slightly blustery, cold, and almost certainly wet journey around Denmark to visit the FC Helsingor Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Don't believe it? Take a look:

That is packed. Decorated in flags and flares, the boat flies into shot with haste, headed straight for the 4500 capacity Helsingor Stadium (with only 256 seats).

What could be more entertaining than a pyrotechnic bunch of drunken Danes? A pyrotechnic bunch of Drunken Danes on a boat, that's what.

Image by Ben Davies

You could imagine them all charging off the boat like the army of the dead in the Battle of Pelennor Fields in Lord of the Rings; the Helsingor fans watching on in pure horror.

However, in reality, it must've been a lot of fun to watch a group of rowdy, pumped up fans carefully queuing up to climb off the rickety old piece of wood - all grabbing each other's hands to help step off. Manly.

At least the journey wasn't in vain. The visitors left Helsingor with a 1-0 victory courtesy of a fourth minute goal from Teemu Pukki - no doubt that dressed up tourist dingy was rocking all the way home for the brilliant Brondby fans.