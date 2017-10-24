VIDEO: Franck Ribery Hands Bayern Munich Fitness Boost Following Twitter Post

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has revealed that his rehabilitation is going well, by posting a video of himself doing kick-ups with a ball on Twitter.

The Frenchman worried Bayern fans during his side's 2-2 draw with Hertha Berlin at the beginning of October, when he collapsed to the floor clutching his knee.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Initial reports fearing that Ribery's career in Bavaria may be over - the 34-year-old was expected to be sidelined until 2018.

However, less than a month later, he's now posted a video on his Twitter account juggling a ball with both feet, captioning the post "I missed you my friend":

It was lateral collateral ligament damage that the wide man was suffering from, and wasn't expected back until January 13 - when Bayern face Bayer Leverkusen.

But now, after claiming that he will return before the mid-season Bundesliga break, Ribery looks as though he may well make good on that promise, handing hope to Munich fans.

Results for the German champions have picked up since the departure of Carlo Ancelotti. Having re-introduced legendary manager Jupp Heynckes, Bayern have only lost one of their last eight matches, and are now pushing to regain the number one spot in the German top flight.

Currently tied for points with Borussia Dortmund (20), Bayern trail their Klassiker rivals only on goal difference - Dortmund superior to Bayern by three goals.

However, a tough few weeks awaits Ribery's teammates in the Bundesliga. The weekend sees them host RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena before travelling to the Westfaldstadion to face their table topping competitors in Dortmund.