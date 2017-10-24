Watford Warn Clubs They Will Shut Down Any Approach for Star Manager Marco Silva

Marco Silva is a wanted man as the Watford boss has been linked to multiple moves away from Vicarage Road. With both Leicester and Everton looking for new management, Watford have stated that they will block any approach for their manager.

Watford have been flying with their new manager Silva this season. The Hornets sit in sixth place in the Premier League table, just a point off a top-four place. A win against Arsenal and a 3-3 draw against Liverpool are the highlights of the season so far. Watford have only lost twice in their first nine games.

Marco Silva has been the hero for Watford this season, who has brought fresh tactics and fresh new signings which have delivered this season. Richalison and Tom Cleverley, in particular, have been the players of the season so far for Watford.

Silva's success has garnered a lot of attention from other Premier League clubs. The latest Premier League managerial casualties, Craig Shakespeare at Leicester and Ronald Koeman at Everton, have caused plenty of speculation about the future of a number of Premier League managers.

Near the top of both Leicester and Everton's lists to replace their outgoing managers is Watford's Silva, but the club remain adamant that the Portuguese boss is going nowhere.

Watford will be keen to keep hold of Marco Silva for as long as possible, but his stylish play and winning results are generating a lot of admirers from other clubs.

Leicester and Everton are under temporary management for the time being. David Unsworth has filled in for Koeman at Everton, whilst Michael Appleton continues as temporary boss at Leicester. Both clubs will be keen to get a permanent manager soon, but may struggle to tempt Silva away from Watford.