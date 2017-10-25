AC Milan Captain Leonardo Bonucci Has Hit 'Rock Bottom' After Red Card According to Coach

AC Milan defender and captain Leonardo Bonucci has hit 'rock bottom' according to the player's mental coach, after being banned for two games following his straight red card during the Italian side's 0-0 draw with Genoa on Sunday.

The 30-year-old was sent from the field of play in the first half after elbowing the visitors' Aleandro Rosi in the face whilst attempting to latch onto an attacking free kick.





The Italy international saw red following the official deeming his actions dismissible after consulting with the video assistant referee (VAR).

The Milan defender receives a straight red card for a brutal elbow on Genoa's Aleandro Rosi... 🔴 pic.twitter.com/1MWap6soZ0 — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) October 22, 2017

Since then Bonucci has been handed a two-game ban by Serie A after being found guilty of 'grave unsporting conduct' when he "hit the opposing player in the face with an elbow, causing physical damage".





The seven-day punishment will see the defender, who was recently named in FIFPro World 11, miss out on Milan's trip to Chievo midweek as well as the visit to San Siro of former club Juventus on Saturday evening.

Ahead of the AC summer signing being unable to take on his former colleagues, in what is surely a must-win tie for Rossoneri, the player's mental coach, Alberto Ferrarini, stated the centre-back was at an all-time low, but was sure he would come back stronger.

"All the attention he received from his move to Milan was beautiful, but it didn't do him any good", Ferrarini told Radio 24, as cited The National.

"With his red card yesterday [Sunday], he hit bottom, but now I'm convinced that there'll be a rebirth, as if one chapter was closed to open another. He's hungry about coming back stronger than before."

Bonucci made the switch from one Serie A giant to another over the summer in a deal worth around €42m (£37.8m), however has not been able to aid his side in reflecting their expected league position, which is currently 11th, following their over £175m summer outlay.

However, the Italian will get the chance once again when he returns to top-flight action as Milan travel to Sassuolo in two weeks time, following their trip to Athens in the Champions League.