Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Believes Misfit Striker Theo Walcott 'Should Move on'

Former Arsenal player Ian Wright feels forward Theo Walcott must leave the club in order to get first-team football, following his isolation from Premier League inclusion.

Walcott played the entirety of the match against Norwich City in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, but struggled to impress as Arsenal eventually came from a goal down to win at the Emirates.

The 28-year-old has been on the fringes of the first-team for a while. Despite featuring heavily in the League Cup and Europa League, Walcott has made just three appearances in the Premier League, coming off the bench in each match.

Following Arsenal's victory, Wright gave his thoughts on Walcott's restricted game time on Sky Sports Premier League's The Debate: "I think so, for [his own] sake. I'm not sure where he can go now with Arsenal, and he's only playing in the Carabao Cup aand Europa League."

The Arsenal legend then added Walcott should leave soon: "He'll want to finish on a high in respect of what he's doing. He's given Arsenal great service in the time he's been there, and, for me, he should move on for himself."

Alongside Wright was Derby Counter forward Darren Bent, who concurred Walcott should seek pastures new.

"The freshness of a move somewhere else might be perfect for him. He's been there for a long, long time now and I'm not quite sure how much more he can improve while he's there.

"But you never know, sometimes you can go somewhere else with new surroundings and, all of a sudden," Bent concluded, "you can kick on again. Maybe that's what he needs."

Walcott has been at Arsenal for over 11 years, winning two Community Shields and two FA Cups, but played just 46 minutes in total of Premier League football this season.