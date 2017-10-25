Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Believes Misfit Striker Theo Walcott 'Should Move on'

By 90Min
October 25, 2017

Former Arsenal player Ian Wright feels forward Theo Walcott must leave the club in order to get first-team football, following his isolation from Premier League inclusion. 

 

Walcott played the entirety of the match against Norwich City in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, but struggled to impress as Arsenal eventually came from a goal down to win at the Emirates.

 

The 28-year-old has been on the fringes of the first-team for a while. Despite featuring heavily in the League Cup and Europa League, Walcott has made just three appearances in the Premier League, coming off the bench in each match.

Following Arsenal's victory, Wright gave his thoughts on Walcott's restricted game time on Sky Sports Premier League's The Debate: "I think so, for [his own] sake. I'm not sure where he can go now with Arsenal, and he's only playing in the Carabao Cup aand Europa League."

 

The Arsenal legend then added Walcott should leave soon: "He'll want to finish on a high in respect of what he's doing. He's given Arsenal great service in the time he's been there, and, for me, he should move on for himself."

 

Alongside Wright was Derby Counter forward Darren Bent, who concurred Walcott should seek pastures new.

 

"The freshness of a move somewhere else might be perfect for him. He's been there for a long, long time now and I'm not quite sure how much more he can improve while he's there.

"But you never know, sometimes you can go somewhere else with new surroundings and, all of a sudden," Bent concluded, "you can kick on again. Maybe that's what he needs."

 

Walcott has been at Arsenal for over 11 years, winning two Community Shields and two FA Cups, but played just 46 minutes in total of Premier League football this season. 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters