Asmir Begovic Piles in on Liverpool Defence Following Poor Performance in Defeat to Tottenham

The Liverpool defence has come under heavy fire from all angles a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Tottenham at Wembley on Sunday.

Bournemouth goalkeeper has become the latest from the game to lay into the struggling back line by claiming that the Reds simply don't look organised, or appear to have 'pride'.

The Reds returned to training at the club's Melwood training ground today after a disastrous performance against last year's Premier League's runners up at the weekend, as they look to regroup ahead of their next match on Saturday when they face Huddersfield at Anfield.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Speaking on Sky Sports' show The Debate, as quoted by the Daily Mail, the Bosnian keeper said: "They are not doing the basics of defending and I don't think they have the pride it takes to be a defender.

"It is a combination of things - communication, positioning and the desire to defend is lacking for Liverpool. They don't look organised, they don't look like they want to defend.

"I look at some of their players and the first thing is how good they can be on the ball, how they can pass and go forward and how the full backs can attack and join in. I don't think their first thought is defending."

Liverpool Players Called in for Monday Meeting as Klopp Looks to Fix Defensive Woes @jamiespencer155 https://t.co/3rPeo39uzl — LiverpoolPro (@LiverpoolPro) October 25, 2017

The 30-year-old went on to also blame a lack of assurance in the defence, saying the number of centre-back pairings isn't helping the team's chemistry.

He added: "I don't think they're working together and there's a lack of continuity with the centre-back pairings and the full-backs, I don't think changing the goalkeepers is helping.





"I don't think it is one particular player or one particular thing but everything in that defensive area is going wrong. I'm not sure how much time they spend on it or if they're being coached."

Liverpool have conceded 16 goals already this season - their most after nine games since 1964 - and currently trail league leaders Manchester City by 12 points in ninth place.