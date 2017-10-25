Atletico Madrid Plan Swoop for In-Form Inter Centre Back Milan Skriniar Next Summer

Internazionale defender Milan Skriniar has certainly made a name for himself at San Siro this season, so much so that Atletico Madrid are supposedly monitoring his progress whilst making the 22-year-old one of their top priorities next summer.

That is according to Italian outlet Calciomercato (via AS), who believe that Atleti initially enquired about the centre-half's services during the summer just gone, before he completed his move to Inter from Sampdoria.

However, Atleti will have a task on their hands if they're to prise the Slovakian away from Serie A, as the Nerazzurri are prepared to play hardball in order to hold onto one of their biggest assets.

A first choice for both his club and the Slovakian national set up, Skriniar has proven himself as a reliable option in the heart of both respective defences, a strength which Atletico boss Diego Simeone is said to be more than willing to make an investment for.

Simeone and his technical staff are scoping ways in which they can mould their fold back into the formidable defensive collective they were in previous campaigns, with Skriniar being seen as part of the solution by the Argentine and his staff.

Aerial fragility has marred the Colchoneros' back line recently, while Jose Maria Gimenez's progress has stalled, and Stefan Savic and Lucas Hernandez continue to vie for a place alongside Diego Godin.

All of the five goals which Atleti have conceded this term domestically have come from headers, a vulnerability which ultimately has to be stamped out, if they're going to compete with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona for the title in the future.

The report claims that sources close to Skriniar, who already has two Serie A goals this season, claim that if an opportunity to play in Spain came up, he would consider it. After receiving glowing reports, perhaps it won't be long until Simeone gets procedures underway for his staunch services.