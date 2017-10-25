Borussia Dortmund Manager Praises 18-Year-Old Striker After Maiden Goal Seals DFB Cup Win

Peter Bosz has heaped praise onto Alexander Isak for taking his chance in the Borussia Dortmund first-team on Tuesday, starting and scoring in a 5-0 hammering of 1.FC Magdeburg in the DFB-Pokal.

The 18-year-old Swedish international scored Dortmund's second goal of the game at the MDCC-Arena, doubling the visitors' advantage after Gonzalo Castro, a first-half substitute for the injured Mahmoud Dahoud, opened the scoring.

Andriy Yarmoleko put the game out of sight from the penalty spot late in the match, before Marc Bartra and Shinji Kagawa also got in on the act to give Bosz's side a flattering victory in central Germany.

"Alex works hard in training," Bosz said in his press conference, as quoted by Goal. "He has Auba above him in the pecking order, so it's not easy for him. When he gets the chance, he needs to take it. He did so today.

"I'm very satisfied with the result. Winning 5-0 in Magdeburg is a good result," the Dutchman continued.

"We knew that it wouldn't be easy because Magdeburg attack with pace. Going 1-0 up before half-time and 2-0 up directly after the break helped us a lot. After that, we played some good football."

Dortmund now prepare for a Bundesliga match with Hannover 96. The newly-promoted side have adapted to life back in the first division well and André Breitenreiter's side - following their DFB-Pokal clash with VfL Wolfsburg in mid-week - will be looking to cause an upset at the Niedersachsenstadion on Saturday.