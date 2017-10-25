Could the Bundesliga Be Set to Mirror the Premier League With RB Leipzig & Bayern Munich?

Back in the summer of 2003, when the UK was being hit harder with a heatwave than a Roberto Carlos free-kick, Manchester United fans were taking their annual sunning trips off the back of yet another Premier League title.

The beer was cooler, the wine sweeter and there was not a hypothetical cloud in the sky as Sir Alex Ferguson's men claimed their eight English top-flight silverware in 11 years.

It looked as though the Red Devils' dominance was certain to continue, apart from the occasional blip where Arsenal, or indeed as for the case in 1995, Blackburn Rovers were able to get their hands on the trophy that seemed to adore its adopted home of Old Trafford.

PAUL BARKER/GettyImages

However, little did United know that 212 miles away there was a storm brewing over the head of Stamford Bridge as a new Premier League superpower, in the shape of Chelsea, was being constructed under the watchful eye of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.

The following three campaigns would see the big-money spenders rise above the north west club twice, with the Gunners also causing damage after being crowned champions in 2004.

Following the emergence of a title-threatening Blues, it seemed others began to follow suit, with most notably Manchester City receiving billions of pounds of investment from Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

ANDREW YATES/GettyImages

From that point, nine seasons ago, Manchester United have got their hands on the Premier League trophy just three times, with the Citizens, Chelsea and, of course, Leicester City all claiming the title since.

The shift in power was certainly unforeseen by many, and came due to the mass influx of cash that followed both Abramovich's and Mansour's takeovers.

However, are we now seeing the same thing on the continent in the Bundesliga, just 14 years on?

Over the past two decades, and before, Bayern Munich have been classed as the most formidable force in Germany's top-tier, lifting 13 of the last 19 Deutsche Meisterschales.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Only Borussia Dortmund (3), Werder Bremen (1), Wolfsburg (1) and Stuttgart (1) have put an end to the Bavarians' dominance, and even that has been short-lived.

It looked as though, at least for the foreseeable future, that the Red Devils were set to continue their seemingly innate ability to sweep aside the rest and continue to hold the tightest of grips on the Bundesliga.

That was until last season, where, similar to Chelsea's assault on Manchester United all those years ago, a new super-rich, and potential super-power began to emerge out of the shadows of Saxony; RB Leipzig.

RasenBallsport, who were only founded in 2009, have crept their way into the sights of Bayern after four promotions in the past nine years, and now find themselves in the Champions League.

Eight years and four promotions after they were founded, RB Leipzig have qualified for the Champions League. pic.twitter.com/2XiqYOAl4J — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) April 15, 2017

Following a second-place finish during their first ever season in the Bundesliga, the Red Bulls have continued to threaten the Bavarians' proverbial dominance, currently lying one point behind the joint league leaders after a stunning pick-up in form which saw them end Borussia Dortmund's long-reigning home record earlier this month. Something Bayern failed to do, twice.

Everyone thought that following a single season in the upper echelons, Ralph Hasenhüttl's side would bow down to Jupp Heynckes' giants as everyone else does in the top-flight of Germany.

There were also suggestions that RB would simply follow trend to those who have attempted to dethrone Munich in the past, having their day in the sun before being slotted back into their rightful place as part of the chasing pack.

However, the Leipzig club have something the others didn't; money, and lots of it, and if the Premier League is anything to go by, a serious shift in power could well be on the horizon in German football.