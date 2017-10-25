Details Behind Koeman's Closing Weeks as Everton Boss Epitomise the Dutchman's Loss of Belief

Ronald Koeman's final days at Everton were that of a man proving to be a shadow of his former self, if reports are to be believed. The Dutchman is claimed to have distanced himself from his players, while demanding absurd tactical changes ahead of his final game in charge of the club, against Arsenal.

Monday morning saw Koeman relieved of his duties at Goodison Park, with Everton slumped in 18th - a dismal start to the season considering their summer spending spree. And now, the details behind his final few weeks at the helm have been brought to the surface; the usually charismatic character seeming to have felt the effects of failure.

According to The Times, Koeman demanded his side constantly play long balls against Arsenal last Sunday - despite signing an array of attacking midfielders over the summer. The former Barcelona man's decision to bypass these new signings in his build up play proved hugely costly - resulting in a 5-2 defeat to the Gunners.

But the lack of tactical nous shown by the 54-year-old simply scratches the surface of his decaying time in Merseyside. Koeman stopped communicating with his players, would leave training early rather than staying later (like most would expect during a time of crisis).

The growth of his scraggly looking beard and tired eyes epitomised the often immaculate coach. He cut off contact with the academy - a team known for their youth products in recent years focusing more on their financial power than opting to look at their growing talent.

Having failed with his transfer policy (despite spending northwards of £150m over summer), Koeman's problems stemmed from a lack of goalscorer, often struggling to find the back of the net; to which he, along with director of football Steve Walsh, take the blame.

The manager waltzed into training on Monday in belief of having the full backing from the powers upstairs - naive despite his abrupt failure to perform. His problems now lie with whoever takes over next, inheriting a deeply imbalanced squad.