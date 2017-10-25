Brewster Hat Trick Leads England U-17s by Brazil, to World Cup Final

By 90Min
October 25, 2017

England booked their place in the Under-17 World Cup final on Wednesday with a 3-1 victory over Brazil in front of more than 60,000 people at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, India.

Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster scored a hat trick, his second in successive games after netting a treble against the United States in the previous round, cancelling out a first half equalizer from Brazilian right back Wesley.

Manchester City winger Phil Foden also shone in the Indian heat, having earned rave reviews from Pep Guardiola during preseason with his club's first team.

Prior to defeating Brazil the USA, the Junior Lions had needed a penalty shootout to see off Japan in the last 16. They had comfortably topped Group F after two 4-0 wins over Chile and Iraq, and a 3-2 victory against 2005 and 2011 champions Mexico.

England have never before reached the final of the Under-17 competition, and this weekend's contest against either Spain or Mali will be only the second World Cup final any English national team has contested since 1966.

England's Under-20 squad lifted the World Cup earlier this year after beating a Venezuela side in the final in South Korea - a first triumph on a global scale in 51 long years.

The Under-17 team, who were beaten by Spain on penalties in the final of the European Championship, will return to Kolkata for Saturday's final.

