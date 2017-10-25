Everton Interim Manager ​David Unsworth Wants His Players to Be 'Courageous' for Chelsea Cup Tie

David Unsworth finds himself in familiar territory as caretaker manager of Everton for a second time in two seasons, as he prepares his squad for their trip to Stamford Bridge in the fourth Round of the Carabao Cup.

After Monday's dismissal of manager Ronald Koeman, the former Everton player has been put in charge of first team affairs, which sees him promoted once again from his current role of U23 manager.

Gary M. Prior/GettyImages

Although these sudden changes can be seen as unsettling, Unsworth sees this as a 'wonderful opportunity' for the players to perform in front of an expected 4,000 Toffee fans, while securing their futures under whoever takes the reigns as manager on a permanent basis.

Talking to Everton TV the caretaker boss outlined what he expected from his side.





“One hundred per cent commitment to the cause, a never-say-die attitude from the first minute to the 95th minute, whatever it takes…through to extra-time, maybe, who knows?" he said.

Fan Voice: Why Everton's Stars Shouldn't Share the Blame for Ronald Koeman's Sacking @thomp1987 https://t.co/y6UOqbpsL6 — Everton FC Pro (@EvertonFCPro) October 24, 2017

“And I want us to enjoy it, because when you enjoy things you perform better. We have to enjoy getting on the ball, be brave and courageous – although not by doing silly things – and be tough as well... mentally and physically tough."





Affectionately known as 'Rhino' by the home fans he was an influential part of Joe Royle's Everton side in 1994/95 season that managed to avoid relegation after they had an equally challenging start to their own Premier League campaign taking 8 points from their opening 14 matches.

However, they still managed to finish that season comfortably above the relegation places in 15th and defeated Manchester United in the FA Cup Final with a Paul Rideout headed winner.

Chris Brunskill/GettyImages

Unsworth still looks for support and guidance from his old boss who now operates as the club's professional development co-ordinator.





“I never stop talking to Joe. Why would you? He is vastly experienced, has great knowledge and will be with us throughout the journey," Unsworth added.





Naturally, the challenge of facing Chelsea is a daunting one at the best of times, but Unsworth has a good understanding of the majority of his players, he already understands what makes them tick and how they are best suited to certain formations, which provides him with an essential advantage.

The former England international will be hoping that the outcome of Wednesday night's league cup tie mirrors the result the last time he was in temporary charge of first team affairs for the final league game of the 2015/16 season against Norwich City where the Merseysiders ran out comfortable 3-0 winners. A 'courageous and brave' performance at Chelsea could further cement Unsworth's own credentials as Everton's next permanent manager.