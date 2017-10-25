Ex-Man City & Arsenal Star Bacary Sagna Snubs Premier League Interest in Favour of Wolfsburg

By 90Min
October 25, 2017

Bacary Sagna's contract at Manchester City finished at the end of the 2016/17 season and the veteran right bais currently a free agent.

According to The Sun, a whole host of Premier League clubs including Chelsea, Leicester, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brighton have all displayed an interest in signing the defender to help add depth and experience to their back lines.

There's also even been interest from the Italy from both Milan sides and Lazio, but it seems as though Sagna has already decided on his next destination.

Wolfsburg's new manager Martin Schmidt has reportedly made an official approach to bring Sagna to the Volkswagen Arena, while Sagna himself is said to be very keen on the move.

The former Citizen would have Premier League compatriots Divock Origi (currently on loan from Liverpool) and Kaylen Hinds (on loan from Arsenal) to team up with, as well as French team-mates Joshua Guilavogui and Georges Ntep if he completes the move.

There's little doubt that the 2014 FA Cup winner and 2015 League Cup winner would improve Wolfburg's current squad, as they look to solidify the defence and climb the table from their current position of 14th.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

While Sagna has been absent from the pitch in recent times, anyone who follows the Frenchman on social media will have seen the dedication that goes into his personal training, as he searches for a new club.

