German Report Claims Thomas Tuchel Is Set to Succeed Jupp Heynckes at Bayern Munich

Ex-Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel is reportedly the number one target for Bayern Munich this summer as they search for a new permanent appointment following the recent sacking of Carlo Ancelotti and the temporary hire of veteran Jupp Heynckes.

According to Sport Bild, Tuchel will succeed Heynckes at the end of the season, with the current caretaker apparently involved in the selection process.

The 72-year-old, who famously guided Bayern to a league, cup and European treble in 2012/13, has no intention of staying on beyond his initial temporary agreement.

Tuchel hasn't worked since leaving his post at Dortmund at the end of last season following DFB Pokal success. He has been linked with the vacant managerial post at Everton this week - listed at 5/1 by bookmakers Sky Bet - but the Toffees will have their work cut out with Bayern keen.

Pool/GettyImages

44-year-old Tuchel is certainly no stranger to high expectations at big clubs. He replaced Jurgen Klopp at Dortmund in 2015 immediately and ran Bayern as close as anyone has in the Bundesliga title race since Dortmund won their last title in 2012.

His Dortmund team slipped to third in the Bundesliga in 2016/17, but the DFB Pokal success, which saw them beat Bayern en-route to lifting the trophy, was the first silverware of his career.

After a difficult start to the season, Bayern's fortune have been somewhat turned around since Ancelotti's exit.

Heynckes has guided the Bavarian's to back-to-back league wins, either side of a 3-0 victory over Celtic in the Champions League, to move level on points with Dortmund, now coached by Peter Bosz, at the top of the table.