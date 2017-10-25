Harry Kane Given New Nickname by South American Broadcasters After Prolific Start to Season

By 90Min
October 25, 2017

"You're a wizard, Harry," is a phrase that could well apply to a certain Tottenham striker given his almost unbelievable form of late.

Harry Kane took his total for the calendar year to 45 goals in just 40 games with a brace against Liverpool on Sunday, and he is attracting plaudits from all corners of the globe.

Such has been his prolific, incessant goalscoring, ESPN Deportes have honoured the England international with a new nickname: Harry Potter.

At present it seems Kane's right foot is effectively a wand, and his opponents are powerless to stop it.

After his brace against Liverpool, Kane expressed his hope of adding more goals and perhaps reaching an impressive landmark come January.

“Fifty would be nice. We will see," he said, quoted by the Independent. "There are plenty of games to go, a lot of tough games coming up so we will just see. 

David Ramos/GettyImages

"I don’t like to think about it too much. We’ll see by the end of the year where I am but I feel good. As I’ve said before, I feel confident. Scoring early in a game like that helps as well, so I just want to keep it going.”

He added: "At some stage I want to be the best player in the world and to do that you have to be up there with these players. 


"They set the standards, Ronaldo and [Leo] Messi, so for the rest of us it’s about trying to catch them and get up there. The numbers are good but for me, it’s more important to be winning these big games against big teams.

"It shows we are coming together as a team and getting better. That’s the most important thing. We will see where we finish at the end of the year but it’s always my aim to be up there with the very best.”

