Hector Bellerin Claims Arsenal Have to 'Deal With' Over-Reaction Following Watford Defeat

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin is happy with the way Arsenal bounced back from their humiliating defeat to Watford last week, but insists that there is always an over-reaction when Arsenal lose a game, according to the Evening Standard.

The former Barcelona youth player has been an ever-present for Arsenal in the Premier League this season and despite suffering three shameful defeats during the campaign, the Gunners still find themselves level on points with the reigning Premier League champions, Chelsea.

"I think it always is with Arsenal," Bellerin said when asked if there had been an over-reaction to Arsenal's defeat at Vicarage Road.

"It doesn’t matter how we do. If we win it is always the other team’s fault and when we lose it is always our fault.

"We have just got to deal with it as we have been doing, play our game and show that we have got the potential, that we can win games like this one. I think everyone has seen that."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Arsenal responded in perfect fashion to their defeat at Watford, hitting five past Everton in what was arguably their best performance since the FA Cup final last season.





Despite going one goal down after Wayne Rooney's brilliant finish, Nacho Monreal and Mesut Özil scored either side of half-time to complete the turnaround.

Alexandre Lacazette then scored his first goal away from the Emirates this season before Aaron Ramsey appeared to finish the game off in the dying seconds of the match.

Oumar Niasse was able to pounce on some lazy Arsenal defending and appeared to have ended a dismal afternoon on a high note for the Toffees.

However, the Gunners' Chilean workhorse Alexis Sanchez added a fifth and his goal proved to be enough to convince the Everton hierarchy to sack Ronald Koeman.