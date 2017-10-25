Inter Milan Centre-Half Admits That His Huge Impact at the Club Has Been a Surprise

By 90Min
October 25, 2017

Inter Milan centre-half Milan Skriniar has admitted that he didn't expect to simply step straight into the squad's starting XI this season, following on from a very impressive start to the season at San Siro.

The 22-year-old made the switch to Inter from Sampdoria in the summer for a reported €23m, and following on from his side's 3-2 victory over his former club, Skriniar seems focused on helping the team as much as he can:

"I didn’t even think about making such an impact. I want to help the team in every game, and if we win then we’re all happy", he told Sky Italia (via Football Italia).

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

"I look at other matches. I'm happy because I’ve always worked under great Coaches. Spalletti’s also helping me a lot.


"We’re happy (for the top spot), we always try to improve with each match. We always want to be there, even it’s just for one night.

The youngster has earned huge plaudits from players and coaches alike since stepping up to the first team for his side, but remains level headed - claiming that he just wants to continue developing:

"I’m happy for these compliments. From Italian football, I really like Koulibaly. He’s very good with his feet.

“There’s also Bonucci and Miranda. I can only keep learning.”

Inter currently occupy the top spot in Serie A after Tuesday night's victory, with Napoli travelling to Genoa in a bid to reclaim their place at the head of the table.

Maurizio Sarri's men can go two points clear with a win - which would continue a hugely impressive start to the season.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters