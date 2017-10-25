Joshua Kimmich 'Never' Entertained Thoughts of Leaving Bayern Munich Despite Early Frustrations

Joshua Kimmich has dispersed all rumours that had him linked with an exit from Bayern Munich, prior to his emergence as the club's established right back.

The German midfielder, who has found a new home in defence, “never” thought about leaving Bayern, even during his frustrations of not playing.

"It was a very hard time for me," Kimmich told ESPN FC about being in and out of the Bayern team. "When you're fit but you can't play, it's very hard, especially for the head, especially for a young player.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

"But all you can do is train hard and give your best. Afterwards, it's the decision of the coach."

Kimmich, joined the Bayern from Stuttgart after a loan spell at RB Leipzig in 2015. Since his arrival, he had to bide his time before he was able to brush shoulders with the stars in the starting lineup.

The local media in Germany had speculated in May that Kimmich had been willing to look to another club in search of more playing time, but the Germany international soon denied that he ever entertained that thought.

"I knew when I came here it wouldn't all be easy, that I wouldn't play every game. But my goal was to be a part of Bayern, to be a starter. I want to achieve things here."

Under the reign of former manger, Carlo Ancelotti, Kimmich struggled to hold down a regular starting role in the side. Though, he has since shown his value to the German club with three goals and four assists in nine starts.

Kimmich has also been one of the catalysts for Bayern’s recent climb out of a flitting run of form, notching up three successive wins since Jupp Heynckes returned at the helm.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Being a World Cup year, Kimmich is looking to become a permanent mainstay in this Bayern team, as well as for his country come next summer in Russia.