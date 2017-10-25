Juventus Boss Denies Fallout with Paulo Dybala Following Attacker's Reaction to Udinese Substitution

Juventus manager Max Allegri has denied any dispute between himself and superstar Paulo Dybala, following the 23-year-old's apparent insulting of his manager at the weekend.

Dybala's substitution during Juvenuts' 6-2 victory over Udinese on Sunday didn't sit well with the Argentine. The attacker looked a frustrated figure as he made his way towards the bench, seeming to lash out at his boss.

However, Allegri has responded to reports claiming that the two have developed a fractured relationship, rubbishing reports of a falling out.

"There is no problem," Allegri said, as quoted by the Daily Mail. "At that moment [against Udinese] I needed a player who could counter-attack and substitutions are part of the decisions a coach has to make.

"These strikers have always scored goals and always will. Everyone has a moment where they don't find the net for three or four games. The important thing is to keep doing the usual performances."

Wednesday night sees the Bianconeri take on struggling SPAL in Serie A. Allegri has given an insight as to who will feature ahead of the match - with fan favourite Claudio Marchisio ready to make a return from a knee injury suffered back in August.

"I can confirm Gigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini will not play,' Allegri added. "Claudio Marchisio is ready for a run-out, not the whole game. I've called up Mattia De Sciglio but he is lacking match sharpness."