Key Leeds United Defender Puts Pen to Paper on a New Long-Term Contract at Elland Road

By 90Min
October 25, 2017

Leeds United have confirmed that Pontus Jansson has signed a new long-term deal with the club that will see him remain at Elland Road until 2022.

The Peacocks confirmed on their website that the 26-year-old Swedish international has joined a long list of players to agree new deals with the club, the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Ronaldo Vieira and Stuart Dallas all committing their future to Leeds over the summer.

The Swedish defender first joined Leeds at the start of the 2016/17 season on a season-long loan from Serie A side Torino.

His incredible maiden season was to convince United's hierarchy of making the deal permanent over the summer and Jansson left Turin in a deal worth £3.6m.

Having gone on to feature in 47 games for Leeds during his short spell in Yorkshire, Jansson has become a real fan favourite and his performances could help guide Leeds to a spot in the Championship play-off places this season, United currently sat in fourth place in the table.

Should Jansson continue to perform at the level he has shown with Leeds, it seems only a matter of time before he make a move into the Premier League

