Key Leeds United Defender Puts Pen to Paper on a New Long-Term Contract at Elland Road

Leeds United have confirmed that Pontus Jansson has signed a new long-term deal with the club that will see him remain at Elland Road until 2022.

The Peacocks confirmed on their website that the 26-year-old Swedish international has joined a long list of players to agree new deals with the club, the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Ronaldo Vieira and Stuart Dallas all committing their future to Leeds over the summer.

✍️ Pontus Jansson becomes latest #LUFC player to extend their stay, after signing a new five year deal.



➡️ https://t.co/J1ouoT7pwJ pic.twitter.com/d4nWVs34YS — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 25, 2017

The Swedish defender first joined Leeds at the start of the 2016/17 season on a season-long loan from Serie A side Torino.

His incredible maiden season was to convince United's hierarchy of making the deal permanent over the summer and Jansson left Turin in a deal worth £3.6m.

Having gone on to feature in 47 games for Leeds during his short spell in Yorkshire, Jansson has become a real fan favourite and his performances could help guide Leeds to a spot in the Championship play-off places this season, United currently sat in fourth place in the table.

Should Jansson continue to perform at the level he has shown with Leeds, it seems only a matter of time before he make a move into the Premier League