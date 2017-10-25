​Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho Hopeful First Foxes Goal Will Be Catalyst for Many More

Leicester City summer signing Kelechi Iheanacho is hoping that after netting his first goal since joining the club on Tuesday night many more will follow in the near future.

The 21-year-old arrived at the King Power Stadium for around £25m from Manchester City during the summer, but has yet shown the qualities that occasionally kept Citizens star Sergio Aguero out of the team at the Etihad Stadium.

However, the Nigeria international was able to find the back of the net for the first time since making the switch to the former Premier League champions during the Foxes' 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Leeds United.

It looked as thought the currently manager-less Leicester could well have been in for a tough night as Pablo Hernandez's fine effort put the visitors ahead, but just four minutes later Iheanacho was on-hand to draw his side back level again and create the foundation for a much-needed victory.

Following the game the frontman spoke about how the Midlands side came together after a slow start and shared his delight about finally being able to start his tally in a City shirt.

“I’m pleased to get on the scoresheet today,” the highly-thought-of attacker told LCFC TV.

“It was a great game and I’m happy to play 80 minutes and we’re happy to win the game and go to the next round. Everyone can play and everyone can be used in the Premier League or the cup.

“In any competition, we are one and we play together in training and in games, so if you are called up to play for the team, you have to give 100 per cent in every game. If you don’t get it right, then you have to be ready for the next game.

“We lost a bit of concentration in the first 25 minutes but we put our heads together and worked together to get the first goal. We moved onto the second half and the goals came in.”

Iheanacho, one known for his dead-eye ability, was able to pull his side level again with a well-taken left foot strike from the edge of area after initially wanting to try and beat Leeds custodian Felix Wiedwald with his right.





“I wanted to take it with my right foot but I wasn’t too sure, so I got it back onto my left foot and put it into the corner”, the 21-year-old added.

“It was a great goal so I’m happy to get a goal and help the team to go to the next round. It means a lot to me. I’m happy to get my first goal and I hope there are many more to come in the future.”

Leicester now face the wait to see who they will face in the quarter-finals, with the draw being made at 4pm on Thursday following the conclusion of Wednesday evening's fixtures.