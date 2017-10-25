Liverpool Club Favourite Claims Jurgen Klopp Cannot Be Trusted With Signing New Defenders

By 90Min
October 25, 2017

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has hit out the club's manager Jurgen Klopp, saying that he would not trust the German to conduct the Merseyside club's business in the transfer window.

Nicol, who won five league titles and a European Cup during fourteen years at Anfield, believes that Klopp should relinquish control of the club's transfer activity in the January window.

Klopp's side have come in for plenty of criticism defensively this season, none more so than after Sunday's 4-1 thrashing at Tottenham, and Nicol believes that puts Liverpool at a disadvantage in the transfer window.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

He told ESPN, as quoted by the Daily Star: “The problem I have is Liverpool having to go and buy a back four, they’re going to have to pay over the odds because it’s January."

A long running summer transfer saga surrounding Southampton centre back Virgil van Dijk ended with the Anfield club being forced to issue an apology for their conduct and ending their interest for the time being. 

That left Liverpool were left with just one defensive recruitment from the summer window, full back Andrew Robertson from Hull. 

Nicol has been left unimpressed with Klopp's defensive acquisitions over a longer period.

"No [I don’t trust Klopp with £150m]. How could anybody rationally turn round and say 'I trust Klopp to go and buy a defender?" he continued.


“Since he’s come to the club, what two-and-a-half years? They’re not any better than they were when he started. The Liverpool board are going to have to look at this and decide whether they bring somebody in, to have somebody who can spot a defender. He clearly can’t.”

Following that defeat to Tottenham on Sunday, Liverpool sit ninth in the Premier League, 12 points adrift of league leaders Manchester City, ahead of the visit of Huddersfield Town to Anfield on Saturday.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters