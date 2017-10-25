Luciano Spalletti Hails 'Exciting Team' After Inter Milan Beat Sampdoria 3-2 in San Siro Thriller

By 90Min
October 25, 2017

Luciano Spalletti says he is excited by his Inter Milan team after they saw off Sampdoria on Tuesday evening.

Mauro Icardi's brace alongside a scrappy opener from Milan Skriniar put Inter in a commanding position, but a Dawid Kownacki volley and Fabio Quagliarella's header ensured a tense finish at the San Siro.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

But Inter held on and are now top of the Serie A table, and Spalletti was impressed by the manner of his side's victory.

He told Inter's website: “It’s not the table which excites me at the moment but the behaviour of the team.

“There’s no nice position in the standings without a strong team. I’m happy for the guys because they deserve this attention from everybody, they’re great professionals. I’m very happy for the performance and the win but that’s all for now because we go again on Sunday.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

“We played a great game, against a well-coached opponent, it can happen that there were two strange bounces that they were able to convert into goals. It’s all normal and there was nothing bad about our performance. 

"We got all that we wanted from this match because winning against this Sampdoria side after the match three days ago at Napoli was not at all simple. It was important that we were able to bring home these points and we did so deservedly. 

"The team pressed hard, they all made themselves available to stay compact on the pitch. I’m fortunate to coach such payers and the fans who have seen great players can see the commitment and they want to be involved.” 

Inter will drop back down to second if Napoli beat struggling Genoa on Wednesday.

