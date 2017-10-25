Mourinho Claims 400th Game in England Was Just as Exciting as His First as Man Utd Overcome Swansea

Jose Mourinho has insisted he is just as excited by his 400th game in charge of an English club than he was his first, as his Manchester United side triumphed 2-0 over a poor Swansea team in the Carabao Cup.

Speaking to the club website, Mourinho said: "Of course I am [still excited as my first game] but 2004 was a long time ago. I think I am obviously the same but more mature and with a different way to react to things but I am the same - I want to win and I hate when I lose.”

"We were always in control. I'm pleased with the performances of the team and individuals."



More from the boss: https://t.co/OF55ertS2N pic.twitter.com/1Hv55OTF4S — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 24, 2017

A Jesse Lingard brace secured the Red Devils' place in the draw for the quarter finals, and Mourinho commented on the Englishman's contribution.





“Jesse played well and played with a lot of freedom. We tried to give him good protection behind with the experience of Ander Herrera and strength of Scott McTominay. We played with two strikers with a lot of enthusiasm and it was a good dynamic."

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

United's squad depth was evident, as Mourinho made seven changes yet was still able to include the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

Speaking about the importance of retaining the League Cup, he said: "We are trying to defend our cup to the maximum we can and now we go to the quarter-finals. That's it and we are happy.

"Solid - professional from the first minute."



Jose Mourinho has his say on tonight's @Carabao_Cup win for #MUFC... pic.twitter.com/wfGa4uv27p — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 24, 2017

"We were solid and professional since the first minute. We were always in control of the match. I'm pleased with the performances of the team and individuals.”

Both Manchester clubs progressed from the Round of 16, with the Quarter Final draw taking place on Thursday.