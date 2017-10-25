Neymar Angers PSG Teammates Due to Privileges Including No Hard Tackling in Training

World-record transfer signing Neymar is causing a storm within the Paris Saint-Germain ranks as teammates are becoming increasingly unhappy with the special privileges the former Barcelona man has been afforded since arriving at the Parc des Princes.

The Brazil international made his €222m (£199m) switch from the Camp Nou to the French capital during the summer, and, as you would expect, receives the most luxurious of treatments within his new home.

According to Le Parisien, as cited by Marca, the 25-year-old has two personal physiotherapists at his disposal, which in their remit states they are only permitted to attend to the former Santos academy graduate, in training his teammates are not allowed to tackle him too hard and he is also exempt from defensive duties during matches.

On the financial side, apart from his monstrous €600k (£537k) per-week, Neymar is also the only player within the PSG dressing room who is able to choose which brand of bag he bears, for sponsorship reasons of course, whilst all the rest must use the club-provided version.

Elsewhere, on the pitch the Brazilian's privileges are also set to increase also, with next season seeing the prolific frontman take full control from the penalty spot rather than his current agreement to share the spoils with teammate Edinson Cavani.

However, it seems the abundance of luxuries afforded to the stupendously big-money summer signing are certainly rattling a few cages inside the Parc des Prince, with the report stating the 81-times capped international's extras are causing rifts between the camp.

Whether anything changes in the near future remains to be seen, however, as with Neymar seemingly leaving Barcelona to remove himself from Messi's spotlight, it certainly would not be surprising if the 25-year-old refused any alterations to the reportedly current set up.