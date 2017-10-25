PHOTO: ISIS Release Threatening Poster Featuring Barcelona Star Lionel Messi Ahead of Russia 2018

A chilling poster from the so-called Islamic State has been released in warning to those attending the 2018 World Cup in Russia next summer, featuring Barcelona and Argentina star Lionel Messi.

The harrowing image shows the 30-year-old behind bars in a name-featuring prison outfit alongside a number of propaganda slogans and tears of blood seeping out of his left eye.

The terrorist organisation posted the artwork via known ISIS mouthpiece Wafa Media Foundation, in the hope to discourage and unsettle those attending the celebration of world football next year.

Pro-#ISIS media unit Wafa' Foundation continues to threaten 2018 FIFA #WorldCup, this time using an image of #LionelMessi in a prison outfit pic.twitter.com/isB8RDKYAK — SITE Intel Group (@siteintelgroup) October 24, 2017

The spine-shuddering words within the poster read in both English and Arabic, 'Just Terrorism' and the tagline 'You are fighting a state that does not have failure in it's dictionary', with the terror group keen to strike fear into those who will be in Russia .

However, this is not the first propaganda image to come from the pro-ISIS campaigners to be aimed towards the World Cup.

Last week, another post surfaced showing what appears to be a masked Russian jihadist, who have an uncomfortable stronghold in the country's federal subject of Chechnya, holding a sub-machine gun and a bomb bearing the black flag of IS either side of the tournament's logo, stating the words, 'Wait for Us'.

The organisation have swamped social media with the poster alongside another specifically targeted towards the Westerners who will travel from around the world to see their nation's stars battle it out with one another on the pitch to lift football's greatest prize.

The third release promises a massacre, stating, 'O enemies of Allah in Russia, I swear that the mujahideen's (soldiers in the holy war) fire will burn you. You just wait...'.

There is little doubt that those attending the World Cup will certainly be left slightly shaken by the images, and in addition to certain Russian supporters naming their summer tournament a 'celebration of violence', they will certainly have to keep their wits about them at what is regularly such an enjoyable affair.