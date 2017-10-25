Premier League Giants on Red Alert as Marco Reus Admits Dortmund Departure Possible

Manchester United and Arsenal are keeping tabs on Marco Reus after he admitted he could leave Borussia Dortmund.

United and the Gunners are believed to be long-term admirers of the currently sidelined forward, and Sky Sports Germany has reported that the Premier League giants may make offers for him when he is fully fit once more.

Reus, who is out injured with another cruciate knee ligament injury, is contracted to Dortmund until June 2019, but revealed in a recent GQ interview that he may depart Westfalenstadion if he felt he had achieved all he could with the Bundesliga heavyweights.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

He said: “There are four or five international clubs who interest me. On May 31 next year, I will turn 30. That would be my last big contract and a final opportunity to try something different.

“I have to be honest and fair and say I don’t know where I’ll end up. At the moment, I’m very happy in Dortmund and not thinking about what happens after 2019.

"But, of course, the time will come and then I will sit down and calmly make a decision.”

I would think that after the Schweinsteiger debacle that United would have learned their lesson about injury prone German internationals — Cranky Foreigner (@crankyforeignr) October 25, 2017

Those quotes have put Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger on red alert over his possible availability, but the duo would have to stump up a fair amount of cash to prise him away if Dortmund's sporting director has any say in the matter.

Michael Zorc told German newspaper Kicker that he saw Reus staying with the DfB Pokal Cup holders "in the long run" and, with 18 months to go on the Germany international's deal, are under no pressure to sell.

Reus has been plagued by a plethora of injuries since he joined Dortmund from Gladbach in the summer of 2012, but has a remarkably good goalscoring record in spite of the time spent on the treatment table.

The attacker has bagged 89 goals and 61 assists in 189 appearances for Die Borussen, but is yet to taste league title success with them due to Bayern Munich's dominance.

