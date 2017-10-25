Senior Liverpool Stars Up for Chop as Jurgen Klopp Looks to Rectify Leaky Defence

By 90Min
October 25, 2017

Jurgen Klopp is set to perform a senior cull of his current backline in a bid to end Liverpool's horrendous defensive frailties.

The Daily Mirror has alleged that the German will wield the axe after Sunday's 4-1 thumping at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur as he goes in search of a formula to prevent his team from conceding on such a consistent basis.

The likes of Dejan Lovren and Simon Mignolet are up for the chop as Klopp seriously weighs up recalls for young stars such as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Loris Karius, and is even thinking about giving Joe Gomez an extended run at centre-half.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Lovren was withdrawn from the Wembley pitch after just 30 minutes on Sunday following a truly terrible display, and his long-term future at Anfield has been called into question - rightly or not - due to his abject performance.

Klopp has the experienced Ragnar Klavan to call upon instead of Lovren, but the Estonia international has failed to live up to Liverpool's standards during his time on the pitch too.

That means that 20-year-old Gomez, who played alongside Joel Matip after Lovren's withdrawal, could start at centre-back for an extended period.

Gomez had been filling in at right-back in Nathaniel Clyne's continued absence, and a reshuffle at the back would lead to Alexander-Arnold being handed a recall at full-back as a result.

Mignolet, meanwhile, has only kept two clean sheets in his 10 outings so far this season and has shipped an alarming 19 goals during that time.

The Belgian goalkeeper hasn't been helped by the haphazard defending in front of him but, with pressure being put on his place in the starting lineup by Karius, the 29-year-old could find himself out of favour under Klopp again.

Karius has kept two clean sheets in the four matches he has featured in - including the 7-0 drubbing of Maribor last Wednesday - and may now be offered the chance to properly stake his claim for a place in the first-choice XI with some potentially good performances.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters