Stoke Captain Ryan Shawcross Admits Potters Squad Are Feeling 'Down' Amid 'Disappointing' Form

Ryan Shawcross remains resolute that Stoke City can bounce back from a pretty dire start to the 2017/18 season, starting with a good showing against Watford on Saturday afternoon.

Stoke have already endured six losses this season, with five coming in the Premier League. They sit fourth from bottom with the most goals conceded and were unceremoniously dumped out of the Carabao Cup in the third round by Bristol City.

In their last league outing, the Potters lost to fellow struggling side Bournemouth at the Britannia Stadium, after conceding two goals in quick succession.

Stoke City Chairman 'Expecting Better Results' But Backs Mark Hughes to Spark Upturn in Form https://t.co/iXtQKTxQYs — Stoke City Pro (@StokeCityPro) October 25, 2017

Despite performances leaving much to be desired, skipper Shawcross remained upbeat his team can steer the ship away from the rocks of relegation, when speaking to the official club website.

He said: "There is no hiding from the fact that the past few weeks have been disappointing. It's not been a nice period for us, but if we can get a win at Watford, then everything will look a lot brighter.

"Of course, the lads are a a little bit down at the moment because we want winning matches, but we have to remember this is a Marathon, not a sprint...I am sure we will turn things around soon.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

"We don't judge ourselves after eight or nine matches. Let's see where we are after 38 - I am certain we will be in a far healthier position."

Mark Hughes will be concerned over how well their opponents have fared so far in the campaign. Marco Silva has led Watford to sixth in the table after nine matches - picking up impressive wins over Southampton and Arsenal.

Stoke have won their last three meetings with Watford, however, and will feel they stand a chance at Vicarage Road with their attacking options.