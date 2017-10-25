Thomas Tuchel 'Open to Approach' From Everton Over Vacant Manager's Role

By 90Min
October 25, 2017

Thomas Tuchel is in contention to succeed Ronald Koeman as manager of Everton, according to Sky Sports News.

The Everton hierarchy let Koeman go a day after the loss to Arsenal at Goodison Park. The defeat on Sunday afternoon was the Blues' fifth in the Premier League and seventh of the season.

Tuchel won the DFB-Pokal in his second season in charge at BVB after defeating Eintracht Frankfurt in the final. Despite winning the club's first piece of silverware in five seasons, the ex-Mainzer was sacked just days later, amid dissension rumours with those higher up. Tuchel has made it known he would like to coach in the Premier League.

David Unsworth has subsequently taken on the temporary role as head coach after being promoted. The caretaker manager played for Everton as a defender for 11 years, before rising through the ranks of the club with the U23s to the first-team.

Sky Sports News report Everton chairman Bill Kenwright, alongside much of the squad, back Unsworth to fulfill the role on a permanent basis. 

However, owner Farhad Moshiri is understood to prefer a successor with an abundance of experience at the top of European football, in lieu of fully entrusting Unsworth. The interim manager also temporarily filled in after Roberto Martinez was sacked for the final game of the 2015/16 season, in a 3-0 win over Norwich at home.

Tuchel is not the only manager to have been linked with the Everton vacancy. Burnley coach Sean Dyche considers the rumours "very flattering" as his side have enjoyed a fine start to the new season, and Sky Sports News consider Dyche and former Manchester City coach Manuel Pellegrini - now at Hebei China Fortune - as the leading contenders.

Unsworth will assume command as Everton face Chelsea on Wednesday night in the second round of the Carabao Cup at Stamford Bridge. 

