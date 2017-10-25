WATCH: Raphael Guerreiro Scores Obscene Flying Backheel Goal in Dortmund Training

The returning Borussia Dortmund star connected on the most audacious of backheel volleys in training.

By 90Min
October 25, 2017

Raphael Guerreiro finally returned to first team action on Tuesday night, in Dortmund's comfortable 5-0 win over Magdeburg.

The 23-year-old, who played just over an hour of the DFB Cup victory, had been out since the summer when he broke his foot on international duty with Portugal.

However, any fears that he will need time to ease back into the swing of things have been completely allayed by a tweet from Dortmund's official account, which shows Guerreiro netting the most audacious of backheel volleys in training.

The moment captured on camera shows the versatile France-born full midfielder sprint in the 18-yard box to meet a cross, before pulling off the most implausible of finishes right into the top corner.

If there was ever a Puskas award for training ground goals, this would surely be a contender.

Guerreiro has something of penchant for spectacular strikes and netted one against Bayern, back in April.

His returning fitness is a welcome boon for Dortmund, who have had their lead cut at the top of the Bundesliga. Peter Bosz's side face over-achieving Hannover on Saturday, as they attempt to get back to winning ways, after failing to take maximum points from their last two league outings.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters