Raphael Guerreiro finally returned to first team action on Tuesday night, in Dortmund's comfortable 5-0 win over Magdeburg.

The 23-year-old, who played just over an hour of the DFB Cup victory, had been out since the summer when he broke his foot on international duty with Portugal.

However, any fears that he will need time to ease back into the swing of things have been completely allayed by a tweet from Dortmund's official account, which shows Guerreiro netting the most audacious of backheel volleys in training.

😲 WAS FÜR EIN TOR! @RaphGuerreiro ist zurück! // WHAT A GOAL! Raphaël Guerreiro is back 💪 pic.twitter.com/0QZtMoKXC8 — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) October 25, 2017

The moment captured on camera shows the versatile France-born full midfielder sprint in the 18-yard box to meet a cross, before pulling off the most implausible of finishes right into the top corner.

If there was ever a Puskas award for training ground goals, this would surely be a contender.

Guerreiro has something of penchant for spectacular strikes and netted one against Bayern, back in April.

His returning fitness is a welcome boon for Dortmund, who have had their lead cut at the top of the Bundesliga. Peter Bosz's side face over-achieving Hannover on Saturday, as they attempt to get back to winning ways, after failing to take maximum points from their last two league outings.