VIDEO: Roma Win 'Best Slow Motion Video Award' for Emotional Tribute to Francesco Totti

Roma have won the Best Slow Motion Video Award at the SPORTEL Awards 2017 for their touching tribute to Francesco Totti.

The club legend brought to an end a 24-year career at the Stadio Olimpico at the end of last season, leaving teammates and supporters in tears as he bid an emotional farewell.

The scenes were recorded and edited into an even more tear-inducing video with sad music and clips of disconsolate fans, and it has now been recognised with an award.

"On behalf of the whole of AS Roma, we are honoured to receive this prestigious award," said the club's representative at the ceremony, quoted by Roma's official website.

"We all had the privilege of seeing Francesco Totti with the shirt of Rome throughout his career, and we wanted to create a video that encapsulates everything Totti has represented for Rome and for football.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

"This recognition is important to us because it is a sign of how we are moving forward in our goal of being both a soccer club and a multi-media company.

"The incredible success that this video has attracted all over the world and the fact that over 18 million people have seen it is a clear testimony of what special player Totti was and how sport can create unforgettable moments."

"The first part of my life, as a player, has ended," Totti said on the day of his retirement. "I never wanted that game to end, that day to end."