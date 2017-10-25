West Ham Boss Slaven Bilic Confirms Adrian Will Start in Goal Against Tottenham

Under-pressure West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has confirmed that goalkeeper Adrian will replace Joe Hart for their Carabao Cup tie against Tottenham tonight.

Adrian became the second choice goalkeeper when the Hammers signed Hart from Manchester City on loan during the summer and has been restricted to just two appearances this season, both being in the League Cup.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

But the decision to drop the Spaniard hasn't helped the fortunes of the London side, as they currently sit 16th in the Premier League table, level on points with Everton, Stoke City and Swansea City.





They have also conceded 17 goals so far in the league, the joint third worst with Watford. Three of those goals came against Brighton in their 3-0 defeat at home in their previous match.

Bilic insisted he was not going to blame anyone specifically for that loss in front of the media, while also revealing Adrian was going to replace Hart for tonight's cup tie. Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the 49-year-old said in his pre-match press conference: "I don't want to pinpoint the players in front of the media.

"Against Brighton we made a few mistakes and conceded three goals but it's not because of that. It was a plan from the beginning of the season. Adrian has done well in his first couple of games. It will be Adrian."

West Ham will hope they can cause an upset against Tottenham in tonight's league cup match to give them a boost heading into a crucial match this weekend against bottom side Crystal Palace.