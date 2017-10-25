West Ham Dealt Blow With Forward Michail Antonio Ruled Out of Spurs Cup Clash

West Ham United have been dealt a blow ahead of Wednesday night's Carabao Cup fourth round meeting with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium, after forward Michail Antonio was ruled out with a rib injury.

Speaking to the Club's official website on Tuesday, Hammers boss Slaven Bilic broke the news that Antonio has a rib problem that will keep the Englishman out of the clash with Spurs, having sustained the injury last Friday night versus Brighton & Hove Albion.

Stating in his pre-match press conference, Bilic told whufc.com: "Michail Antonio will definitely be out tomorrow because he had a knock on his ribs in the first half against Brighton, but managed to play."

He added, "It's very painful, so he'll be out."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The news comes as blow to the under-fire Croatian boss, following the Irons' humbling 3-0 loss at home to the Seagulls over the weekend, with West Ham perched precariously above the drop zone in 16th spot.

With a chance to forget their league problems, a cup tie versus Spurs will nevertheless see the visitors as outsiders to reach the League Cup quarter-finals next month, a task that has been made a steeper one without the services of Antonio.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

There was better news for West Ham with the news that defender James Collins is nearing a return to action from an ankle injury, as well as striking duo Diafra Sakho from an on-going back strain, and Andy Carroll also back from suspension.





Regarding the trio, Bilic added, "There are only Collins and Sakho, who start to train with us for the first time today."

"We have Andy Carroll back in the squad."

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Bilic has already stated that his priority remains with the Premier League, as his side stare down the barrel of an impending relegation dogfight should results not improve.

With rotation on the cards, the likes of Declan Rice, Nathan Holland and full-back Sam Byram could be given their chance to cement a regular starting berth on Wednesday night.