Arsenal Star Mesut Ozil 'Eager' to Reconnect With Former Boss Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford

Mesut Ozil and Jose Mourinho have always had a strong and respectful connection since they successfully worked together at Real Madrid, and the rekindling of that relationship seems increasingly likely as rumours continue to gather pace.

As recently reported in the Manchester Evening News, via the faithful MUFC, the German international has been in regular contact with the Manchester United manager as the Arsenal playmaker looks to weigh up his options as a move away from the Emirates Stadium looks increasingly likely this summer.

It is understood that the Old Trafford club have yet to make any formal offer to the player who is regarded as one, if not the best assist-maker in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, Ozil is very particular about his next move also highlighting Barcelona and a return to the Santiago Bernabeu as possible destinations for next season.

The attacking midfielder has many qualities to his game, and he is recognised as a quick, creative and a technical player who has the ability to drop deep and link the midfield with the attack.

In addition, he will initiate passing moves with clever movement. Many would argue that his game has a major flaw due to his minimal contribution off the ball when his team are not in possession.

Mourinho's principle for his players to show commitment for the team's overall objective might leave many Red Devils supporters questioning the logic in such a signing.

However, if there is one manager in world football that can get the best out of Ozil's game then the Portuguese master can be relied upon to ignite that creative spark and trigger that all important work ethic in the German.