England Defender 'Fears Man Utd Career Is Over' After Fall Out With Jose Mourinho

By 90Min
October 26, 2017

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is considering a move away from the club as he fears his chances of breaking into the first team under Jose Mourinho are over, according to The Guardian.

Shaw has been exiled from first team matters for the most part under the Portuguese, and Mourinho has even come out to publicly criticise the England international on a number of occasions. 

Digs have been made at the player's intelligence, ability and commitment - presumably in an attempt by Mourinho to reignite Shaw's career after a number of injuries.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The 22-year-old initially made a good start to life at Old Trafford under Louis van Gaal, before he suffered a double leg break in a Champions League fixture against PSV in 2015. He hasn't had a significant run in the team since, and other injuries have also hampered his progress.

However, Shaw has been fit for a number of weeks now, and has been waiting for a chance to break into the first team. His only two appearances this season have come in the Carabao Cup, however, and the player could only manage four minutes during this week's 2-0 win at Swansea City.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Mourinho has challenged Shaw to work harder, and when pressed about Shaw's involvement in upcoming games during public interviews, he has continued to point to the fact that the player is "working". 

The latest report claims Shaw feels he is working as hard as he can, and that it still isn't good enough for his manager. Shaw is regarded as one of the most talented defenders in the country, but has seen his career stagnate at Old Trafford. 

Despite initial optimism that he could earn his place back, the player is now said to be losing faith and considering other options - though a permanent move away from the club in January is unlikely at this time.

United have targeted Tottenham's Danny Rose as their long-term answer at left back, and were linked with using Shaw as a makeweight in a potential deal last summer. 

Speculation will presumably start again shortly given the latest revelations, with Shaw having worked with Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino at former club Southampton.

