Lazio President Accused of Anti-Semitism as Leaked Audio Reignites Club Racism Row

By 90Min
October 26, 2017

Lazio's club president appears to have reopened the row over supporters' anti-semitic views after leaked footage criticising a potential visit to a Roman synagogue emerged.

Claudio Lotito was caught stating his desire to "get this charade over with", according to Football Italia, as Lazio bid to end the furore surrounding their fanbase's terrible attack on Jews and bitter city rivals Roma.

Lazio's contingent of ultra supporters sparked outrage on Sunday as they handed out stickers adorning Holocaust victim Anne Frank in a Roma shirt at Stadio Olimpico, with the material in question also found to have anti-semitic messages on it.

I Biancocelesti attempted to nip criticism in the bud by organising a series of trips to Auschwitz - the Polish district that housed one of the biggest concentration camps of World War II - and to a Roman synagogue, but leaked audio of Lotito will only raise further questions about a widespread problem with the Jewish community within the club.

Lotito appears to show signs of frustration at having to carry out the visit, and even goes as far as to suggest that taking part will be a waste of time for all concerned.

He is alleged to have said: “Will the Vice-Rabbi be there? Is there only the Rabbi? They're not worth anything. You see what we're up against? The Rabbi's in New York, the vice Rabbi.

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/GettyImages

“Let's just get on with this charade, do you know what I mean?”

Lazio's senior stars had also worn t-shirts with Anne Frank's face on them ahead of their match with Bologna on Wednesday as the club looked to placate the outcry from a small minority of their fanbase.

Matches across Serie A were also the venue for a number of readings from Anne Frank's diary ahead of Wednesday's games as the Italian Football Federation looked to draw a line under the saga.

Lotito's apparent comments, though, will do little to help Lazio move on from this episode and will only stoke the fires of this sorry story further.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters