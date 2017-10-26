Man City Fans Reveal Who They Think Is the Most Important Player in the Club's Squad

Manchester City supporters have voted in their numbers to decide on the most important player in Pep Guardiola's squad this season.

There were plenty of contenders; the Catalan coach, given sizeable financial backing in the summer, has assembled a squad of fearsome quality, one that currently sits five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

City have scored 32 goals in just nine games, and conceded only four, comfortably disposing of the majority of their opposition.

But their fans have voted fairly emphatically in favour of one particular player in 90min's recent poll.

Image by Callum Rice-Coates

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Kevin De Bruyne, spectacularly good in midfield in recent weeks, scooped a sizeable portion of the vote. His 73% dwarfed the totals of his competitors, who were left trailing in the wake of the brilliant Belgian.

The closest - but in truth some way behind - was Sergio Aguero, City's joint top scorer alongside Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling with eight goals in all competitions.

The prolific Argentine remains injury prone, but continues to perform with unerring consistency when fit.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

His attacking partner Jesus, who has demonstrated his huge potential so far this season, followed with the third most votes.

Then came Ederson, now very much established as City's No.1 having arrived from Benfica for £35m in the summer. The Brazilian goalkeeper has excelled, and his performances have calmed any nerves fans may have had over the position after last season's issues.

Finally, with only 1% of the vote - perhaps slightly unfairly - was Raheem Sterling, whose superb start to the season appears to have gone slightly under the radar.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Guardiola has used him more sparingly than some other attacking players, but the 22-year-old has been clinical and effective when called upon and looks to have significantly improved under the guidance of the former Barcelona coach.

And with 5% of the vote was 'none of the above', so clearly there were some that had another player in mind.

De Bruyne's superiority, according to a large number of City fans, has been evident in the opening weeks of the season, and Guardiola clearly agrees.

“Kevin is one of the best players I have ever seen in my life,” he said after the playmaker dominated in a 4-0 Champions League victory last month. “In terms of how he can make absolutely everything, everything. He is a top, top quality player. We are so proud and so happy he is with us.

“He’s a stable guy, so professional, he loves to play football, lives for that and is focused on that.”